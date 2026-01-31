Vishal Bhardwaj asks Arijit Singh to take back his 'sanyaas', calls his retirement from playback singing 'unacceptable'

Vishal Bhardwaj has collaborated with Arijit Singh for his multiple films including Haider, Rangoon, Khufiya, Pataakha, and his upcoming action thriller O'Romeo.

Vishal Bhardwaj shared a note on his social media and asked acclaimed singer Arijit Singh, who recently announced his retirement from playback singing, to reconsider his decision, and called his announcement "unfair" and "unacceptable". Bhardwaj uploaded a video from his latest jamming session with Singh for their next song in O'Romeo, titled Ishq Ka Fever, on his Instagram handle on Friday.

The filmmaker, who has worked with the singer in several projects including Haider and Rangoon, said he was unaware of his decision. "Hey Arijit… Till a few days back, while we were jamming on this song (you were shooting the video), I didn’t know that this would be one of my last film songs with you. This is unfair… #TakeBackYourSanyaas It’s unacceptable," Bhardwaj wrote in the post.

Singh announced his retirement from playback singing earlier this week, with a lengthy post on his Instagram handle. "Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not going to be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey," he wrote.

Meanwhile, inspired by real-life events, O'Romeo is an action thriller set against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld. The Vishal Bhardwaj directorial features a powerful ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Rahul Deshpande with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

It marks Bhardwaj and Kapoor's fourth collaboration after Kaminey, Haider, and Rangoon, and draws from the story of late gangster Hussain Ustara from the journalist-author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O'Romeo is slated for a theatrical release on February 13 during Valentine’s week.

The much-anticipated action thriller will clash at the box office with Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor-starrer survival thriller Tu Yaa Main directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, and Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali for Colour Yellow Productions and Bhanushali Studios Limited, respectively.

READ | Arijit Singh vs Salman Khan feud explained: What actually happened between them? Why did singer apologise to superstar?