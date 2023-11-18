Headlines

Vishal Aditya Singh will celebrate Chhath Puja with team Chand Jalne Laga, recalls memories of festivities at Bihar home

Vishal Aditya Singh emphasized the importance of his roots and even shared the significance of Chhath Puja.

Updated: Nov 18, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

Vishal Aditya Singh who’s currently seen in Chand Jalne Laga enlightens on a tradition close to his heart- the annual celebration of Chhath. The actor hails from Bihar (Arrah) said his family follows certain traditions on these three days of Chhath pooja when his mother keeps fast for him and for the wellbeing of the family. 

Vishal emphasized the importance of his roots and Indian culture, attributing his success to these cherished values said, "The festival of Chhath Puja is very dear to me. When I used to stay in Bihar, some 15 years back, I participated in a street decoration competition that aimed to beautify our surroundings and promote cleanliness. Since that year, I never missed participating in a competition and always won. The authenticity of celebrating Chhath Puja, deeply ingrained in our culture, brings me immense happiness even now. This year, I couldn’t return home for the festivities due to dedicating my full attention to our new show, Chand Jalne Laga, but I will be celebrating this festival with my reel family with all the celebrations."

Before the show launch, Dev aka Vishal Aditya Singh said, “I've had the privilege of working with Colors and Swastik Productions earlier, and I'm excited to be working with them once again for Chand Jalne Laga. After Bigg Boss 13, I was waiting to spearhead a love story. I think the patience paid off and I’m grateful for it. The viewers have showered an immense amount of love on all the characters I’ve essayed so far. I’m sure that they will appreciate Dev and relate to the kind of love, pain and separation captured in this show.”

Produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions, Chand Jalne Laga premiered on October 23 and airs every Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm only on Colors.

