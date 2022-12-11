Anushka Sharma wishes husband Virat Kohli on wedding anniversary with unique photos

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

To celebrate their wedding anniversary, Anushka Sharma dropped a bunch of photos featuring Virat Kohli and it also had a glimpse of little Vamika.

Taking to the caption she wrote, “What better day than today to post these lovely pictures to celebrate us, my love! Pic 1 - me knowing you’ve always got my back Pic 2- forever holding gratitude in our hearts ( both getting incredibly lucky) Pic 3 - You resting on hospital bed a day-after my long and painful labour Pic 4 - Us keeping fine taste in things Pic 5- some random fellow Pic 6- you making most of my photos un-post-able with ur unique expressions. Pic 7- CHEERS TO US, MY LOVE TODAY, TOMORROW & FOREVER.”

Check out the post here:

Reacting to the post, Virat wrote, “You definitely have the best photos of me.”

Virat too shared a loving post on the occasion and wrote, "5 years on a journey for eternity. How blessed Iam to find you , I love you with all my heart."

In an international cricket match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli scored his 72nd century, making his wife Anushka Sharma pleased and proud. Anushka uploaded a happy photo of Virat during the game on Instagram Story. While uploading it, Anushka Sharma added a heart 100 and a heart emoji. Virat surpassed Ricky Ponting's record of 71 international centuries after scoring his 72nd century in international cricket. The right-44th hander's ODI century, which returned to the 50-over format after three-years.

Anushka recently stunned everyone with a cameo appearance in "Qala." Her participation in the movie was kept a closely-guarded secret, and it appears that following its release, it has become a very hot topic. The movie, which stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and Babil Khan, is supported by Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma's production company, Clean Slate Filmz. Babil makes his professional film acting debut with this role.

Anushka will play the legendary Indian speed bowler Jhulan Goswami in the highly anticipated movie Chakda Xpress in the approaching months.