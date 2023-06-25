Search icon
Virender Sehwag mocks Prabhas' Adipurush with Baahubali joke, miffed fans troll cricketer: 'Attention lena chahte hai'

Virender Sehwag took a dig at Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon's latest film, Adipurush, and Prabhas' fans are not happy with his joke.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 11:19 AM IST

Still of Virender Sehwag with Adipurush poster

It's been a week since Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon-starrer Adipurush released and the movie has become a meme template for many netizens. Several internet users have mocked the makers for their interpretation of the Indian epic Ramayan, lifting scenes from Hollywood movies, and the depiction of iconic characters. 

Now, even cricketer Virendra Sehwag has taken a jibe at the movie and shared his views about Adipurush with a joke related to Prabhas' last blockbuster, Baahubali. On Twitter, Sehwag shared his views on Prabhas' latest movie, and joked, "Adipurush dekhkar pata chala Katappa ne Bahubali ko kyun maara tha." 

Here's the tweet

The cricketer's tweet didn't go well with a section of netizens. Prabhas' fans took his comment like an offence and slammed the veteran player for mocking their idol. An internet user wrote, "Yar ek hafte baad bhi copied joke." Another netizen wrote, "Kon he re thu." One of the internet users shared his old photo, and wrote, "After watching you then I understand why people start hate there dharma." An internet user wrote, "bhut late ho gye aap… itne din paid tweet ka wait tha kya?" Another internet user wrote, "Aakhir aap bhi ye baath pe attention lena chahthe kya viru paji? Aapke stature ko bilkul suit nahi kartha maa kasam!" 

Written and directed by Om Raut, the mythological action drama Adipurush took a great opening at the box office earning Rs 300 crore gross worldwide in its first three days. But since then, the film has witnessed a free fall with its collections decreasing with each passing day at the ticket windows.

The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Adipurush earned only Rs 3.40 crore across all languages on its eighth day of theatrical release on Friday, June 23. This takes the overall net domestic collection to Rs 263.30 crore and the gross worldwide collection to Rs 362.50 crore, as per the box office tracking portal Sacnilk.com.

