Virat Kohli wraps his arms around Anushka Sharma as they enjoy date night, netizens say 'Rab ne bana di jodi'

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood and the cricketing world. Every time the duo shares a photo with each other, it goes viral within minutes. Virat Kohli, who is currently in Delhi for an IPL match, on Friday, shared a photo with his wife Anushka Sharma as they enjoyed a date night. 

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 04:04 PM IST

Virat Kohli - Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shared the photo on his Instagram account with two hearts and an infinity sign as the caption. The post has millions of likes on it so far. 

Virat Kohli shared the photo on his Instagram account with two hearts and an infinity sign as the caption. The post has millions of likes on it so far. 

Here's the photo 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@virat.kohli)

In the picture, Virat Kohli could be seen wrapping his arms around Anushka Sharma and holding her close as they posed for the camera. While Anushka Sharma donned a stunning orange outfit, Virat Kohli was seen rocking a stylish black shirt. 

Netizens have been commenting on the photo and praising the couple for being inspirational and good-looking. One user wrote, " Rab ne bana di jodi", while another commented, "Hamare ram sita." 

A third user wrote, "Just a couple things or I can clearly say: The Best Couple In The Whole World." 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@virat.kohli)

For the past few days, Virat Kohli has been quite active on social media. A few days back, Virat Kohli also shared a sweet selfie with Anushka Sharma. The picture featured Virushka sitting alongside each other in a car. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, Virat Kohli tagged his wife and wrote, "Out and about in Delhi." 

Virat Kohli had recently also wished Anushka Sharma on her birthday by sharing some unseen photos of her on his Instagram account.

