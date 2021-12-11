Virat Kohli wishes wife Anushka Sharma on wedding anniversary with a perfect family photo featuring Vamika

Star cricketer Virat Kohli on Saturday took to his Instagram handle to wish his wife, actress Anushka Sharma on their fourth wedding anniversary. Alongside a carousel of happy and romantic photos, Virat Kohli penned a beautiful note for Anushka, praising her for always standing by him, and inspiring him to do the right thing even when the whole world was against him. In his note, Virat jokingly also mentioned how Anushka has been handling his silly jokes and laziness and accepting him for who he is.

"4 Years of you handling my silly jokes and my laziness. 4 years of you accepting me for who Iam everyday and loving me regardless of how annoying I can be. 4 years of the greatest blessing god could’ve showered on us. 4 years of being married to The most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you. 4 years of being married to YOU. You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more," read Virat Kohli's note for Anushka.

Towards the end, he added how this year's wedding anniversary was even more special. He pointed to the fact that it was their first anniversary as a family referring to the presence of their little daughter Vamika in their lives. "This day is more special as its our first anniversary as a family and life is complete with this little munchkin," Virat wrote.

Anushka too shared a carousel of images and penned a heartfelt note for Virat. While mentioning that he was the most secure man she had ever known, Anushka wrote how their marriage was that of equals. "There is no easy way out, there is no shortcut home. Your favourite song and words you’ve lived by always. These words hold true for everything including relationships. Takes tremendous courage to be the person you are in a world filled with perceptions & optics. Thank you for inspiring me when I needed it and for keeping your mind open when you needed to listen. Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you..May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always. P.S. : May we never stop goofin’ around. I love that about us," read Anushka wedding anniversary post for Virat.

For the unversed, Anushka got married to Virat Kohli in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. She gave birth to Vamika, her daughter on January 11, 2021. On the work front, Anushka, who was last seen ‘Zero’ in 2018, has several films in the pipeline including Navdeep Singh’s ‘Kaneda’, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Apart from the movies, Anushka had produced the web series ‘Paatal Lok’ and the film ‘Bulbbul’ for OTT last year, meanwhile, her banner film will launch Irrfan’s son Babil in the upcoming film ‘Qala’ opposite Tripti Dimri.