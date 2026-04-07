Virat Kohli watches Dhurandhar: The Revenge after Ranveer Singh's film crossed Rs 1600 crore, calls it 'never seen cinematic experience in India'

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BOLLYWOOD
Virat Kohli finally watched Dhurandhar: The Revenge in cinemas, and dropped a long appreciation post, applauding Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar.
After impressing the globe and earning over Rs 1600 crore worldwide, Star batsman Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, have watched Ranveer Singh's film and dropped their honest review about it. Taking to his Instagram handle, Virat hailed Dhurandhar as a "cinematic masterpiece" of India, and applauded Aditya Dhar's direction and Ranveer Singh's performance in the film.
Sharing a poster on his Insta stories, Virat wrote, "Saw the film today and dare I say that I have never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in India. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface, and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. Aditya Dhar, your talent and conviction are reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles, but Ranveer Singh you have attained a different level after this movie, and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW."
Actress Anushka Sharma, who has worked with Ranveer in Band Baaja Baaraat and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, also went gaga about the film, praising Aditya and Ranveer. She wrote, "What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make an almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through.
Sharma further said that Ranveer has earned a 'once-in-a-lifetime' opportunity and seized it with his conviction. She wrote, "You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker @ranveersingh. You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance @actormaddy @rampal72 @therakeshbedi sir, and each and every fantastic actor in the film-Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you. Many congratulations to everyone behind this one."
Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh, Aditya Dhar's film suffers 65% drop, yet dethrones Baahubali 2, earns Rs 1622 crore
Dhurandhar: The Revenge is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios and Jio Studios.