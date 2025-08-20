Virat Kohli visited Anushka Sharma's Mumbai home multiple times before their wedding, reveals Vivek Agnihotri: 'Her father is...'

Vivek Agnihotri's next film The Bengal Files will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 on September 5.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri and actress Anushka Sharma were neighbours as they lived in the same apartment complex in Mumbai before she tied the knot with Indian batting legend Virat Kohli in 2017. The National Award-winning director has now shared that Kohli would often visit Anushka at her Mumbai home before their wedding.

Speaking at The Raunac Podcast, Vivek Agnihotri said, "Anushka Sharma was my neighbour back then. We lived in the same society, we moved out and they must have too, but her father is still a great friend of mine. Much before their wedding, Virat would often come to her house, to meet her. Children in our street used to go crazy. They would run behind his car in fondness. That is the only memory I have of him. I have never met him personally. Also, I am not too much into cricket, I never find time between my work. I have been busy."

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri is now awaiting the release of his next film The Bengal Files. The political drama features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Puneet Issar, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavi Joshi among others. It is the third and final installment in Vivek Agnihotri's Files trilogy based on modern Indian history, following The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files.

Based on the 1946 Great Calcutta killings and the Naokhali rites before Indian independence, The Bengal Files will clash at the box office with Tiger Shroff-starrer Baaghi 4 on September 5. The action thriller also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu in her Bollywood debut.

