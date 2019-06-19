Headlines

Virat Kohli utilises break between World Cup 2019 matches; goes sightseeing with Anushka Sharma in London

We came across a candid photo of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma while taking a stroll in London ahead of India vs Afghanistan match to be held on Saturday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 19, 2019, 11:50 AM IST

A rule was declared that wives and family members of Indian Cricket Team are allowed to join them after 15 days of World Cup 2019. Thus, Anushka Sharma was snapped at the Mumbai airport as she was heading to London to be with her husband and Indian skipper Virat Kohli. People were expecting to see the actor on the stands during India vs Pakistan but seem like she didn't attend the match at all.

Today, we came across a photo of Virat and Anushka taking a walk on the streets of London ahead of India's match against Afghanistan which will be held on Saturday. In the photo, the captain was seen sporting a handsome look wearing a long coat and black track pants. Whereas Anushka looked pretty in a white top and black jeans with a red plaid coat. She was even seen donning a new hairdo in the photo.

Earlier, DNA After Hrs had reported that Anushka will also be heading to Belgium for an ad shoot. A source told us, "The back-to-back endorsement shoots comprise ad commercials as well as print campaigns. This hectic schedule will keep her busy for six-seven days."

Talking about Anushka spending time with Virat, the source added, "The BCCI (The Board of Control for Cricket in India) has mandated that the wives of cricketers spend only 15 days with their partners during this important tournament. Anushka and Virat will follow these set guidelines. Keeping this rule in mind, she has planned the trip in such a way that she can fulfil her work commitments as well as be with her husband."

