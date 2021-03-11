On daughter Vamika's two-month birthday, Virat Kohli shares endearing photo kissing Anushka Sharma

Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday treated his fans with an endearing photo with his wife and Bollywood actress, producer Anushka Sharma. taking to his Instagram handle, Virat posted a photo wherein he can be seen planting a kiss on Anushka's forehead while she gives a bright smile, enjoying the happy moment.

Dressed in blue and white striped pyjamas that features flowers in the same colour, Anushka looked fresh as a blossoming flower in the picture with husband Virat. In the photo, Anushka is seen seated comfortably on a couch holding Virat, while the latter is standing next to her, embracing Anushka and kissing her while smiling. Virat is seen sporting a white t-shirt teamed with comfortable pyjamas.

On the occasion of his daughter's two-month birthday, the Indian skipper treated his fans with a picture most would agree is 'perfect'. Virat captioned the photo with nothing but a red heart emoji and let the picture do the talking.

Earlier, the couple celebrated their daughter Vamika's two month birthday with a beautiful rainbow-themed cake that not just looked lovely from the outside but was filled with what seemed like delectable layers from the inside.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Anushka shared a picture of the well-decorated cake that was cut from one side and she wrote in her caption: "Happy 2 months to us."

Earlier, India skipper Virat Kohli on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, dedicated a heartfelt post to his wife Anushka Sharma and their newborn daughter.

The ace cricketer took to his Instagram handle and posted an adorable photo of Anushka and their daughter Vamika, along with a sweet note for the woman in his life that read, "Seeing the birth of a child is the most spine chilling, unbelievable and amazing experience a human being can have. After witnessing that, you understand the true strength and divinity of women and why God created life inside them. It`s because they are way stronger than us men."

Celebrating the occasion of International Women's Day, he added, "Happy Women's Day to the most fiercely, compassionate and strong woman of my life and to the one who's going to grow up to be like her mother. And also a Happy Women's Day to all the amazing women of the world." In the photo, Anushka can be seen cradling the baby with a glowing smile on her face. However, Vamika's face is hidden in the frame, but it is a cute and heartwarming sight, nonetheless.

Anushka and Virat had welcomed their daughter at Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 11. Last year in August, the couple had announced that they were expecting their first child in January 2021.

The duo got married in a fairytale wedding which was only attended by the couple's family and close friends on December 11 in 2017. Post their nuptials in Italy, the couple hosted grand receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

The couple had reportedly first met on the sets of a commercial and dated for four years before getting hitched.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka, who was last seen in the 2018 movie 'Zero', co-starring actors Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, has produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'.