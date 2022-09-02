Virat Kohli shares adorable photo of Anushka Sharma, calls actress 'my world'

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli is one of the unique power couples. They come from two distinctive professions, cricket, and Bollywood, and both of them have a massive fan following among the masses. Virat and Anushka often express their gratitude towards each other with the constant support and some moments of PDAs.

On Friday, Virat shared an image of Anushka Sharma and stated that the actress is his world. In the photo, Anushka looks gorgeously enchanting in a black tee, and Virat captioned the post by calling her "My world (with globe emoji)."

Here's the photo

Soon after Kohli's post, several of their fans reacted. Australian cricketer David Warner also dropped a comment, and called Virat, "Lucky man mate." There are others who have dropped hearts and fire emojis.

Last month, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were spotted enjoying a scooter ride. Virat drove the scooter while Anushka rode in the back. On his Instagram feed, renowned photographer Viral Bhayani posted a video of the two. Before that, Anushka Sharma dropped some adorable candid images of her sitting on a bench. Taking to Instagram, the NH-1 actor shared a string of pictures, which she captioned, "What`s better than a nice walk in the park? Sitting on a bench.”

READ: Anushka Sharma enjoys scooter ride with husband Virat Kohli, video goes viral

In the first picture, Anushka could be seen sitting on a bench in a formal pose, donning a beige outfit and showcasing her left profile to the camera. In another picture, the Zero actor struck a casual pose while sitting on the bench. In the last picture, she can be seen flaunting her cute smile and flashing an ear-to-ear grin. On the work front, Anushka will be making her comeback to movies with Chakda Xpress. Sharma will mark her return to cinema, four years after her last film Zero. Aanand L Rai's directorial starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead.