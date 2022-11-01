Virat Kohli privacy breach: Urvashi Rautela reacts to shocking incident, says 'if they did the same with girl's room...'

Urvashi Rautela-Virat Kohli/Instagram-File photo

Urvashi Rautela and her feud with Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant often lead to hilarious memes on the internet and whenever the Hate Story 4 tries to grab headlines by sharing her opinions on the Indian cricket team's matches too. On Monday, October 31, she reacted to the shocking incident of Virat Kohli's privacy breach in Australia during the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Yesterday, the Indian batsman shared a video on his Instagram account which showed one of the hotel's executives in Perth filming Kohli's entire room on his mobile. The incident obviously upset the former Indian captain and along with the video, he penned a note writing that he's 'absolutely NOT okay with this absolute invasion of privacy'.

"I understand that fans get very happy and excited seeing their favourite players and get excited to meet them and I’ve always appreciated that. But this video here is appalling and it’s made me feel very paranoid about my privacy. If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?" I’m NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people’s privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment", Virat wrote.

READ | 'If this is happening in your bedroom...': Anushka Sharma reacts after fan leaks video of Virat Kohli's room

Urvashi, who returned from Australia surprisingly without attending any matches, shared the same video on her own Instagram Stories and wrote, "Absolutely!!! Immoral, unscrupulous imagine they did the same with a girl's room", put two sad emojis and added the hashtags #unprincipled #dishonourable".

Talking about India's ongoing campaign in the T20 World Cup, the Rohit Sharma-led team defeated Netherlands and Pakistan in their first two matches before losing out to South Africa. The Men in Blue play Bangladesh next on Wednesday in their Group B encounter.