Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal meet up while holidaying in Gstaad

The best way to celebrate the holiday season is in a foreign location surrounded by the snow, however, what makes it even more special is getting reunited with friends.

One of the most loved couples Indian Skipper Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma is currently having the time of their lives in Gstaad, Switzerland and were joined by none other than Varun Dhawan and his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

The celebrity couples who were vacationing separately bumped into each other and commemorated their meet up by posing for a selfie together.

The picture of the quartet is breaking the internet and how.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Anushka wrote: "Hello frands". Varun, too, reposted the picture and captioned it saying, "Mountain ke dost."

Anushka and Varun co-starred in the 2018 film Sui Dhaaga: Made In India. Before bumping into Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, Varun Dhawan met Kareena and Karisma Kapoor and posed with the sister duo, who are also vacationing in Gstaad with their respective families.

On the work front, Anushka has taken a break from cinema from now as Aanand L Rai's Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif remains her last release. Fans of the actress are now looking forward to the time when the actress will announce her next project.

While Varun's last release was Abhishek Varman's period drama Kalank, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha, and Sanjay Dutt.

Besides Street Dancer 3D, the actor will also be seen in Coolie No 1, co-starring Sara Ali Khan in the pipeline.