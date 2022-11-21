Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma set couple goals in casuals, netizens say 'kya mast jodi banai'

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On Monday, Virat Kholi and Anushka Sharma were seen giving us major couple goals at the airport. They were spotted in casuals while posing for the paps and the video of the same is going viral on social media.

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram, and netizens have reacted to it. One of them wrote, "Kya Mast Jodi Banai Hai Rab Ne .. " The second one said, "So cute couple Virushka." The third one mentioned, "God bless them ."

Earlier, on the occasion of Viral's birthday, Anushka Sharma wished her cricketer husband a happy 34th birthday by posting funny photos of him. Anushka shared a number of images on Instagram on Saturday, including a glimpse of their baby Vamika.

In the first image, Virat Kohli was lying face down with his eyes open and grinning while Anushka took his photograph. In the following image, Virat was seen standing barefoot on a patch of grass with a hilarious expression on his face.

The third image shows Virat lying on his bed with a silly expression in a close-up selfie. The final image showed Virat hugging Vamika while sitting on the grass. When the old photograph was taken, Virat appeared to be speaking to Anushka. He was dressed in blue pants and a grey sweatshirt. In the image, Anushka placed a red love emoji over Vamika's face.

She captioned the post as, “It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way.”