Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma clicked candidly at Wriddhiman Saha's son Anvay's first birthday party

Indian cricketer Wriddhiman Saha's son Anvay Saha celebrated his birthday on March 6 and turned one this year. The ace cricketer hosted a bash in Ahmedabad where India won the test match against England. The party was attended by the Indian Cricket squad including skipper Virat Kohli. The captain was joined by his wife and actor Anushka Sharma at the party. While sharing photos from the bash, Saha even posted a candid moment of Virushka on his Instagram story.

In the photo, Virat is seen sporting a handsome look wearing a white T-Shirt and black jeans with white sneakers. While Anushka looked pretty and fit as a fiddle in a white shirt with balloon sleeves and blue ripped jeans. She completed her look with white sneakers. Both Virat and Anushka were all smiling while talking to each other and enjoying the party.

Check out the photo below:

Talking about Saha, he was part of the Test squad as second wicket-keeper but didn't play a single game in the series.

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka embraced parenthood by welcoming a baby girl in January this year. The couple named their daughter Vamika. Anushka and Vamika headed to Ahmedabad to cheer Virat and the Indian cricket squad during the Test series against England.

A few days back, Anushka had shared a photo of the Sabarmati riverfront which was a view from her hotel room.

Meanwhile, the actor will be resuming work in May after completing her maternity leave. However, her new projects are yet to be announced.