Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika plays Holi on Diwali

Credit: Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Festivals become more special when you celebrate them with your family members. Actress Anushka Sharmas husband Virat Kohli is not in the country to celebrate Diwali with her but her daughter Vamika is making sure to make the festival of lights special and funny for her.

Taking to Instagram Story, Anushka dropped a picture of her daughter smeared with rangoli colors. The photo shows the baby`s feet smeared with color. Two others can also be seen playing with Vamika. Sharing the photo of the mess they created, Anushka joked, "Diwali and Holi on same day here."

As Anushka is currently in Kolkata for the shoot of Chakda Xpress, she did not miss a chance to ring in the festival with her team. Anushka dropped a video in which the Chakda Xpress crew is seen dancing to superstar Shah Rukh Khan`s iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya track. Anushka seems to be enjoying herself behind the camera as she`s heard cheering for her team.

Anushka and Virat's daughter Vamika was born on January 11, 2021. Meanwhile, after the Indian cricket team won their first T20 World Cup 2022 match against Pakistan at the MCG on Sunday (October 23), Virat Kohli's wife and Bollywood actres Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and penned a message.

She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !!" (With knputs from ANI)