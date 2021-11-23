VIRAL! Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's naughty exchange on Instagram is unmissable

Star cricketer Virat Kohli on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of adorable photos hanging out with a cat. Clicked at a practice session, the photos, shared by Virat with a sweet caption, went viral in no time. In the photos, the cricketer is seen sitting with the playful feline on his lap. And while the happy pictures of Virat with a 'cool' cat left his fans with a smile, it was his wife and actress Anushka Sharma's comment of the post that caught the attention of the netizens.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Virat Kohli wrote, "A quick hello from a cool cat at practice." He followed it up with a cat emoticon.

Soon after Virat Kohlishared the photo, wife Anushka Sharma hopped onto the comments section and wrote, "Hello billi". She added a woman raising hand emoji with her comment. Replying to Anushka, Virat wrote, "@anushkasharma launda from dilli and mumbai ki billi."

The sweet and naughty exchange between the star couple left their fans in love with the duo. Anushka's comment quickly garnered thousands of likes while Virat's reply had over 1200 comments from the couple's fans expressing how cute the two were.

Take a look at Virat and Anushka's sweet exchange:

On November 21, Virat treated his fans with an adorable picture with Anushka. In the Instagram photo, the couple can be seen making cute facial expressions while twinning in white T-shirts. For the caption, Virat chose to add a few words in praise of Anushka. He called her his "rock."

Virat's post has brought a smile to everyone's faces. "How cute," a fan commented. "King with his Queen," another one wrote.

Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 in a close ceremony in Italy. Earlier this year in January, the two became parents to a baby girl Vamika.