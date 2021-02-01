Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma name their daughter Vamika, here's what it means

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have named their daughter Vamika and the announcement was made on Monday. Soon after the actor made the announcement, people started searching the meaning of the name. So here we are telling you the meaning! Vamika means Goddess Durga. It can also be described as the epithet of the Goddess. Interestingly, Vamika starts with Virat's letter 'V' and ends with Anushka's 'ka'.

While making the announcement, Anushka posted a photo posing with Virat and Vamika in their arms. She wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers and good energy."

Take a look:

Vamika was born on January 11, 2021. Virat took to his social media pages and issued the statement which read as "We are thrilled to share with you that we have been blessed with a baby girl this afternoon. We thank you all for your love, prayers and good wishes. Anushka and the baby are both healthy and we are feeling beyond blessed to start this new chapter of our lives. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time."

Virat and Anushka have been married since December 2017 and this is their first child together. Now, Virat has headed back to lead the Indian cricket team after his paternity break. Whereas Anushka will resume work in May this year.