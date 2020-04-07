Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma bring out their competitive side during monopoly game with her parents

Anushka Sharma's parents are living with Virat Kolhi and her during the ongoing lockdown. The actor is having most fun amid self-quarantine as she had even baked a cake for her dad during his birthday celebrated a few days back. A while ago, Anushka took to her Instagram page and shared a candid photo with Virat and her parents while enjoying the game of monopoly. It seems like the father-daughter duo has teamed up against husband and her mother.

All are seen laughing wholeheartedly and Anushka captioned the photo with a heartfelt note. She stated, "Stay at home to take care of everyone precious in your lives. And also make the most of these moments ... smile, laugh, share, show affection, clear misunderstandings, develop stronger/healthier bonds, discuss life and dreams and pray for a better tomorrow. We all have been moved deeply, we all have been affected deeply and hopefully, we will carry forward these lessons in the days to come. And hopefully, we have all conditioned ourselves to relook at the world we inhabited before all of this happened..."

Anushka concluded by writing, "P.S.: It was a super close game of Monopoly and the competitive side of everyone was out there. Any guesses who won??"

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, Virat and Anushka have been sharing their candid moments on social media pages frequently much to the excitement of the fans. Moreover, the Indian skipper revealed that this is the first time Anushka and he has been spending so much time together since the beginning of their relationship.