Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma become only Indian celebrities to be followed by Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are undoubtedly one of the biggest power couples in both the Indian cinema as well as the Sports fraternity. The couple has now added another feature to their hat - they are the only Indian celebrity to be followed by the official handle of Instagram, on Instagram.

The photo sharing portal follows only 67 people. Out of the same, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma became the first and only Indian celebrities to be followed by them.

Take a look:

Virat and Anushka indulged in a fun #TakeABreak session with Instagram recently. Virat was asked questions about Bollywood, while Anushka was questioned about Sports. Anushka won the first round, and Virat lost by one question. They had a tie on round two, and Virat eventually won the quiz. He however declared it a draw.

Virat and Anushka are currently spending their lockdown together in their Mumbai home. They have often interacted with their fans, either by having fun with one another, or to raise awareness about the ongoing scenario in India and worldwide.

Virushka got married in December 2017. The two had a secret, fairytale wedding in Italy. They announced their wedding with beautiful pictures on social media. The couple managed to keep their big day a secret from everybody, as Anushka revealed, by calling themselves by fake names even in Tuscany.