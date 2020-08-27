Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma announcement of their child in January 2021 sends Twitter into meltdown

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021!” Those eight words on Virat Kohli’s official social media handles, announcing that he and Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January 2021 has sent Twitter into meltdown. Congratulations poured in for the power couple, from sports fans to celebrities in cricket and Bollywood. Virat Kohli took to his social media account to share the special news with the fans and captioned a happy picture with Anushka Sharma, cradling her baby bump. Kohli is currently in the UAE preparing for IPL 2020.

Anushka Sharma received hearty congratulations from Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tapsee Pannu, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha, Kiara Advani and Priyanka Chopra. There were many film celebrities who congratulated the duo.

From the cricket fraternity, Yuzvendra Chahal, BCCI, Royal Challengers Bangalore, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan all extended their congratulations to the duo.

Congratulations to @imVkohli and @AnushkaSharma on the new family member coming home in Jan! We couldn’t be more excited! Drop a to wish the happy couple! https://t.co/sK0QiROsqZ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 27, 2020

Power couple

After being in a relationship for some time, Virat and Anushka tied the knot in a low-key ceremony in Italy in December 2017.Virat Kohli is the greatest cricketer of the modern era for India while Anushka Sharma has worked with all the top actors in Bollywood. Anushka as not yet signed her next project as an actor. However, she has had her hands full with her production ventures, including the recently released Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok and Netflix film Bulbbul.was last seen in the film Zero along with Shah Rukh Khan in 2018.

Virat Kohli will be hoping that this news galvanizes his mental frame of mind as he aims to help Royal Challengers Bangalore win the IPL for the first time ever. Royal Challengers Bangalore departed for the UAE on August 21 and are finishing their quarantine period after which they will start their practice sessions. Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost the IPL final three times while their performances in the last couple of seasons has been medicore with two bottom-placed finishes.