Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma turn into each other's muse during lunch date in Switzerland

It's a jolly good time for Bollywood celebrities as they have travelled to International destinations to ring in 2020. Several of them have headed to Switzerland and have been treating fans with beautiful photos and videos. One of the couples who are currently holidaying in Switzerland is Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. They have been sharing several photos and videos from the snow-clad regions. Viruska knows how to holiday together and make people envious and aww at the same time.

A while back, Virat took to his Instagram page and shared a photo of himself which was clicked by none other than Anushka. He captioned the photo stating, "No stress about pictures when you’ve got the best photographer taking them for you @anushkasharma"

While Anushka also shared a series of photos of herself clicked by the Indian skipper. She wrote, "Knowing what I want to eat and making me laugh! My husband has figured it out"

Moreover, Virat also posted a candid click of Anushka in which she is looking adorable. He wrote, "How can I not love this cute thing"

Kohli also posted a video in which Anushka and he are wishing everyone 'Happy New Year' against the backdrop of beautiful snow-capped mountains. He wrote, "Happy new year from us to each and every one of you. God bless you all."

Virat and Anushka have been holidaying in Switzerland for a few days now. They even met up with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal in Gstaad.