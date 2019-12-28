Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are an ultimate globetrotting couple as they now enjoy their holidays in Gstaad

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma know how to holiday and have the best time together. Like every year, the globetrotting couple headed to a beautiful location to ring in New Year. This year, their destination is Gstaad in Switzerland. Interestingly, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and Karisma Kapoor are also in Gstaad. Moreover, Varun Dhawan is also holidaying there with his girlfriend Natasha Dalal.

A while back, Virat took to his Instagram page and shared a couple of photos with Anushka posing against the beautiful backdrop of snow-clad mountains and enjoying the snowfall. In the photos, Virat is seen in a military green winter jacket and pants with grey sneakers and black gloves. While Anushka wore an orange winter tracksuit with black gloves and grey sneakers.

Check it out below:

Earlier, when Virat was asked about his favourite company for a long drive, he said, "My wife would be the perfect companion." The Indian skipper went on to share, "We have not been able to go on long drives recently because times have been hectic. When we do get time, we go on holidays mostly. Maybe when I spend more time in the city, (am) more at home, we will find places to go for long drives."

Kohli added, "I think the highways are a good place to get on for long drives and see where you want to go. You don’t really think where you want to go for a long drive. You just get into the car and find a long stretch which is neverending and just keep going. When you are done, just turn back and head home. That is the idea."