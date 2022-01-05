Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are all smiles in this UNSEEN goofy picture

Anuhska Sharma and Virat Kohli is one of the most powerful couples in the nation. Virat, who is the captain of the Indian cricket team in Tests, is currently in South Africa for the ongoing India vs South Africa series. He is accompanied by his wife and daughter, Anushka Sharma and Vamika too as the family celebrated Christmas and New Year together in the Rainbow nation.

On Wednesday 5 January, an old picture of Virat and Anushka went viral on social media. In the goofy picture, Virat is dresses in a beige coloured kurta pyjama with pink jacket. Anushka looks extremely cute and funny in the photograph as she is seen in a brown jacket with light brown shawl wrapped around her.

Check out the viral picture here

On December 11, 2021, the couple celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Then also, Anushka had dropped a series of goofy pictures with Virat on her Instagram account and called him the most secure man. In her long post, she had written, "Marriage of equals is only possible when both are secure. And you are the most secure man I know! Like I’ve said earlier, fortunate are those who really know the real you, the soul behind all the achievements, the man behind all the projections cast upon you.. May love, honesty, transparency and respect guide us always.”

For the unversed, Anushka and Virat tied the knot with each other in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. The couple were blessed with a baby daughter in January 2021, whom they named Vamika.

Meanwhile, It is widely speculated that the actress, who was last seen on the big screen in 'Zero' in 2018 opposite Shah Rukh Khan, will be back in movies this year as a trade source had informed earlier that she will be seen in two big screen entertainers and a massively mounted OTT film. Hopefully, the announcements for the same will be made soon.