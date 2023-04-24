Viral! When Shah Rukh Khan said he was scared about Aryan Khan eloping with Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgan: Watch

Credit: Kajol-SRK/Instagram

Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol have been one of the most adorable on-screen pairs, their friendship is the cutest of all. Now, their children Nysa Devgan, Aryan Khan, and Suhana Khan make headlines almost every day as they have a huge fan following.

But what will SRK’s and Kojol’s reaction if Nysa and Aryan start dating each other? Well, an old video is going viral on social media in which SRK and Kajol can be seen reacting to the same. The clip is from Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan. In the viral video, the host can be heard asking Kajol about her reaction if Aryan Khan eloped with Nysa Devgan after 10 years, during the rapid-fire round. Meanwhile, SRK reacted and said, “I didn’t get that joke! I am just stressed at the thought. I am very scared of being related to her (Kajol)”.

Watch video:

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwary recently talked about Aryan Khan. In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when Palak Tiwari was asked to share her feelings about meeting Aryan Khan, the actress said, “he is a very sweet guy. He is exactly how he seems to like. He’ll say a few words and he’ll make an impactful statement, leave and go back into the crowd. He’s very like that. He’s a very sweet guy, very nice, and quite a good guy. He’s always on his own at parties. He’s sweet like if you want to talk to him, he’ll speak to you and all but he’s more like a quiet kinda guy.”

The actress also revealed that she and Aryan Khan has a very similar personality and said, “After exchanging pleasantries, he tends to retreat to a quiet corner. His enigmatic personality is part of his charm and makes him all the more charming. I am also not very good at socializing. I will only be with the two-three girls that I know at parties.”