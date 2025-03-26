After listening to Katrina Kaif answer the media, Aamir Khan further said, "Pehle aap Salman ke baare main poochte the ab Ranbir ke baare main pooch rahe… Aap log meri shaadi ke baare main kyu nahi poochte? Abhi 3 baaki hai meri bhaiya."

One of the most talked-about couples in Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, got together around the early 2010s and though they refrained from commenting on their relationship, their eventual breakup created a lot of buzz online when it happened. While promoting Dhoom 3, Katrina Kaif was even asked the song that she would dance on at Ranbir Kapoor's wedding. Katrina was eager to answer the question with her quick wit, however, it was her co-star Aamir Khan who eventually came to her defence.

When Katrina Kaif was asked about the song she would dance on at Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, Aamir Khan quickly chined in saying, "Yaar aap log bade mean sawal poochte ho yaar. Accha nahi hai. Aise nahi karo yaar." However, Katrina Kaif, taking the question in stride, replied, saying, "If that opportunity in life ever presents itself and for some reason I’m dancing at Ranbir’s wedding…Besharam. I’ll dance to Besharam at his wedding."

After listening to Katrina Kaif answer the media, Aamir Khan further said, "Pehle aap Salman ke baare main poochte the ab Ranbir ke baare main pooch rahe… Aap log meri shaadi ke baare main kyu nahi poochte? Abhi 3 baaki hai meri bhaiya."

For the unversed, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were in a relationship for close to six years, before they decided to part ways for good in 2016. Ranbir Kapoor is now married to Alia Bhatt, and they have a daughter named Raha. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is married to Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal.

