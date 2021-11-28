Viral! Virat Kohli’s romantic post for wife Anushka Sharma wins netizens' hearts

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of India's most popular couples. They frequently post photos on social media with one another. Virat Kohli shared a beautiful photo with his wife Anushka Sharma on Instagram on Sunday evening.

He captioned it, “With you by my side, I am at home anywhere”

Recently, Anushka Sharma, who has been missing from the silver screen for some time now, treated her fans with a couple of stunning photos of herself clad in a neon green monokini. Posing by a pool, Anushka made a splash in the neon-coloured swimwear as she lit up Instagram with her infectious smile. As the caption, Anushka opted for a green plant emoji to go with the colour of her monokini.

For the unversed, Anushka got married to Virat Kohli in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. She gave birth to Vamika, her daughter on January 11, 2021. On the work front, Anushka, who was last seen ‘Zero’ in 2018, has several films in the pipeline including Navdeep Singh’s ‘Kaneda’, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Apart from the movies, Anushka had produced the web series ‘Paatal Lok’ and the film ‘Bulbbul’ for OTT last year, meanwhile, her banner film will launch Irrfan’s son Babil in the upcoming film ‘Qala’ opposite Tripti Dimri.