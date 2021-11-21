VIRAL: Virat Kohli's latest picture with wife Anushka Sharma breaks the internet

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most loved couples in the country. They often share pictures with each other on social media. On Sunday morning, Virat Kohli took to Instagram and posted a cute picture with his wife Anushka Sharma.

Sharing the picture with Anushka, Virat wrote, “my rock.” With hundreds of fans commenting on it, the picture went viral. One of their fans commented, “After long!!! Virushka blessing us with their charm.” Another mentioned, “Such a lovely picture.”

Recently, Anushka Sharma, who has been missing from the silver screen for some time now, treated her fans with a couple of stunning photos of herself clad in a neon green monokini. Posing by a pool, Anushka made a splash in the neon-coloured swimwear as she lit up Instagram with her infectious smile. As the caption, Anushka opted for a green plant emoji to go with the colour of her monokini.

On November 5, Anushka Sharma had posted a heartfelt picture with husband Virat Kohli and penned a touching birthday note alongside it. "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion. I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are. Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful. Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness," read Anushka's post.

For the unversed, Anushka got married to Virat Kohli in December 2017 in Tuscany, Italy. She gave birth to Vamika, her daughter on January 11, 2021. On the work front, Anushka, who was last seen ‘Zero’ in 2018, has several films in the pipeline including Navdeep Singh’s ‘Kaneda’, and a biopic of cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Apart from the movies, Anushka had produced the web series ‘Paatal Lok’ and the film ‘Bulbbul’ for OTT last year, meanwhile, her banner film will launch Irrfan’s son Babil in the upcoming film ‘Qala’ opposite Tripti Dimri.