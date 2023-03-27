Viral! Vijay Varma poses in metal saree and blue hair, Urfi Javed reacts

Credit: Vijay Varma/Instagram

Vijay Varma recently posed in a metal saree teamed up with a black tuxedo and blue hair. The photos have been shared by designer Rimzim Dadu on Instagram and are now going viral on social media.

Sharing Vijay’s photos, the designer wrote, “With fluidity anchoring our worldview, we abide by no definitions. Presenting 'Art in Motion', a story that transcends boundaries of seasons, gender or fleeting fashion trends. It illustrates what we do at Rimzim Dadu and why we found our muse in the man of the moment, the very versatile Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) – an actor who can’t be confined to any definition. Seen on Vijay is our Classic Metal Sari.”

Sharing the set of other photos, Rimzim wrote, “Art in Motion' was conceptualised as a means to break free from constructs and limitations. We let our imaginations run wild, our designs evolve into their own beings, and create art that's visceral – no holds barred. Vijay Varma (@itsvijayvarma) wears a tuxedo and a sari with equal elegance, syncing with our non-conformist approach to design..”

Urfi Javed reacted to the photos and wrote, “Amazinggggg! You’re magic.” Netizens also praised the actor for his looks, one of them wrote, “Is Vijay Verma the next fashion icon.” The second one mentioned, “stunning.”

Vijay Varma portrayed the character of an abusive husband in Alia Bhatt’s film Darlings and won hearts with his performance. The actor has been receiving marriage proposals from Pakistan, Candana, and France.

Earlier, the official page of Netflix India dropped a video titled ‘The Roast of Vijay Varma’ on Instagram. In the clip, the actor can be seen taking a dig at the makers of Darlings. He said, “You guys must have watched Darlings. It's true my face is not good enough for the posters and even if it's there it's somewhere hidden in the posters. But in scenes, this face becomes unforgettable. All these f***rs say that I am not a star. I am not a star. That's strange because they cast me in the films to get that extra star in the reviews. I am that star.

