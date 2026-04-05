Viral videos: PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kapil Sharma attend Rajat Sharma's daughter's wedding in Mumbai

Apart from PM Modi, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari were also among the high-profile guests at the wedding function.

Journalist Rajat Sharma's daughter, Disha, tied the knot with Sudarshan MJ in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony held in Mumbai on April 4. The wedding was attended by several prominent figures from the film industry and the political world, all there to bless the newlyweds on their special day. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari were among the most high-profile guests.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan added glamour to the celebrations. Salman arrived with his sister Arpita Khan and her husband, actor Ayush Sharma. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor opted for a black formal suit, exuding a stylish yet understated look suitable for the traditional occasion. Shah Rukh attended the ceremony accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani. The Pathaan actor looked elegant in a black bandhgala. Kapil Sharma was also seen with his wife Ginni Chatrath.

Meanwhile, at the film front, Shah Rukh is currently shooting for his next action thriller King. The Siddharth Anand directorial features a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhay Verma, Raghav Juyal, Akshay Oberoi, and Saurabh Shukla. King will hit theatres on December 24.

On the other hand, Salman is awaiting the release of his next film Maatrubhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan. The war drama was earlier slated to hit theatres on April 17, but has been postponed and the new release date hasn't been announced yet. Salman has also signed his next film with South Indian director Vamshi Paidipally and producer Dil Raju.

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