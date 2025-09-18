Viral videos: Aryan Khan invites rumoured GF Larissa Bonesi to The Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere, twin in black, but pose differently; fans react

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan invited his rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi to The Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere, but they didn't pose together.

On September 17, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, held a grand premiere of his directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, for his friends and close family associates from the film industry. From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn-Kajol to Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Ashutosh Gowariker, stalwarts of Hindi cinema came together to support Aryan Khan. However, one of the highlights of the evening was the presence of Aryan's rumoured GF, Brazilian model-turned-actor Larissa Bonesi.

Jr Khan's 'special friend' arrived at NMAC, Mumbai, to attend the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. For the special evening, Larissa donned a black-off shoulder dress. Call it a coincidence or more than that, Aryan also wore a black ensemble, a T-shirt, a jacket and denims. The rumoured duo twins in black, but they posed solo on the red carpet. Fans noticed these videos and it went viral in no time.

Netizens' reaction to Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi

Internet users are in awe of Aryan and Larissa, and they reacted to their undeniable chemistry. "She looks really pretty? Are they seriously dating?" A fan wrote, "They will look good together." An Instagram user commented, "They should go official, what's stopping them?" A comment read, "Twinning in black at his event. Cute, they are." "Khan-daan ki bahu (Khan family's daughter-in-law)," said another person.

Samay Raina takes an indirect dig at Aryan Khan

Another highlight of the evening was controversial content creator Samay Raina walking the red carpet. What made his presence worth noticing was his OOTD. Samay donned a black T-shirt which had a message on it, "Say no to cruise." Samay's tee instantly reminds one of the dark phase of Aryan, where he was arrested in the infamous drug case in October 2021. The Ba***ds of Bollywood will be streaming on Netflix.