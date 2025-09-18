Viral videos: Aryan Khan invites rumoured GF Larissa Bonesi to The Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere, twin in black, but pose differently; fans react

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to improve posture

Sharad Navratri 2025: Complete day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi, more

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fires warning at India ahead of Sunday's fixture

DUSU Election 2025: Voting underway; key candidates, traffic advisory, result date

Rahul Gandhi makes BIG allegation on CEC Gyanesh Kumar of protecting 'vote chors', ECI calls it 'baseless'

Amid uncertainty over trade talks, US-India enter new partnership phase in..., eye...

Big win for India as Apple shifts iPhone assembly from China, Noel Tata's company bags 37% FY25 revenue from US shipments, will bring in Rs...

Dark showering: Can showering in dark improve sleep and mental health? benefits for sleep, relaxation and more

The Ba***ds of Bollywood: Kajol cracks up Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn, calls Aryan Khan's show...; shares unseen photos from premiere night

After Spirit, Deepika Padukone REMOVED from Kalki 2898 AD sequel, makers cite 'commitment issue'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to improve posture

Kareena Kapoor’s trainer reveals 5 couch-friendly yoga stretches to improve post

Sharad Navratri 2025: Complete day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi, more

Sharad Navratri 2025: Day-wise calendar, start to end dates, puja timings, vidhi

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fires warning at India ahead of Sunday's fixture

Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha fires warning at India

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral videos: Aryan Khan invites rumoured GF Larissa Bonesi to The Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere, twin in black, but pose differently; fans react

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan invited his rumoured girlfriend Larissa Bonesi to The Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere, but they didn't pose together.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 18, 2025, 11:28 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral videos: Aryan Khan invites rumoured GF Larissa Bonesi to The Ba**ds of Bollywood premiere, twin in black, but pose differently; fans react
Larissa Bonesi, Aryan Khan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

On September 17, Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, held a grand premiere of his directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, for his friends and close family associates from the film industry. From Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Ajay Devgn-Kajol to Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar, and Ashutosh Gowariker, stalwarts of Hindi cinema came together to support Aryan Khan. However, one of the highlights of the evening was the presence of Aryan's rumoured GF, Brazilian model-turned-actor Larissa Bonesi. 

Jr Khan's 'special friend' arrived at NMAC, Mumbai, to attend the premiere of The Ba***ds of Bollywood. For the special evening, Larissa donned a black-off shoulder dress. Call it a coincidence or more than that, Aryan also wore a black ensemble, a T-shirt, a jacket and denims. The rumoured duo twins in black, but they posed solo on the red carpet. Fans noticed these videos and it went viral in no time.

 

Netizens' reaction to Aryan Khan and Larissa Bonesi

Internet users are in awe of Aryan and Larissa, and they reacted to their undeniable chemistry. "She looks really pretty? Are they seriously dating?" A fan wrote, "They will look good together." An Instagram user commented, "They should go official, what's stopping them?" A comment read, "Twinning in black at his event. Cute, they are." "Khan-daan ki bahu (Khan family's daughter-in-law)," said another person.

Samay Raina takes an indirect dig at Aryan Khan

Another highlight of the evening was controversial content creator Samay Raina walking the red carpet. What made his presence worth noticing was his OOTD. Samay donned a black T-shirt which had a message on it, "Say no to cruise." Samay's tee instantly reminds one of the dark phase of Aryan, where he was arrested in the infamous drug case in October 2021. The Ba***ds of Bollywood will be streaming on Netflix.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused, belonging to Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara gang, killed in encounter
Disha Patani house firing case: Two accused killed in encounter
Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt issues order on canine bites, know details here
Life imprisonment for dogs? UP govt's order on canine bites, know details
Sardar Patel comes alive: Interactive hologram of 'Iron Man' unveils in Delhi on PM Modi's birthday; check features, significance
AI-powered 3D Avatar of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel launches on PM Modi's birthday
Pakistani child star Umer Shah, brother of ‘Peeche Toh Dekho’ meme sensation Ahmad Shah, dies at 15
Pakistani child star Umer Shah dies at 15
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan, Falaq Naaz slam Amaal Mallik for abusing Abhishek Bajaj: 'Kisi ke baap ko..'
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar, Falaq slam Amaal Mallik for abusing Abhishek Bajaj
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE