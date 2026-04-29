Viral videos: Aashiqui actor Rahul Roy stars in 'awkward reels' with fan, divides the internet, netizens go 'WTF', ask 'how much does he owe her?'

Rahul Roy has collaborated with an Instagram user for romantic reels, which are unintentionally funny, awkward, and bizarre. These videos have left netizens wondering how Rahul is struggling to survive.

Rahul Roy, the romantic hero and 90s sensation, hit his peak with the blockbuster debut, Aashiqui. However, his career never took off after Mahesh Bhatt's film. He was once considered a direct competition to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan, and was hailed as a future superstar. Sadly, his trajectory went south, and his recent work will embarrass his fans. Money is essential for survival, but then we see recent public appearances of Rahul Roy and Govinda that leave us disappointed and puzzled over their unemployment. Some actors continue to milk their prime era, but sadly, in the most bizarre and heartbreaking manner.

Rahul Roy romances a random Instagram user

An Instagram user, Dr.Vanita Ghadhage, has uploaded some reels of herself, in which she is seen with Rahul Roy. They collaborated to make content on romantic songs, but the final product is outright gimmicky and cringeworthy. In one of the reels, they do a ball dance, and the lady is just trying to fulfil her fan moment, with a visibly uncomfortable Rahul. The actor is seen trying hard to hide his true expressions, but fails to do so. Watching him in these 7 reels is nothing less than a challenge for everyone who has followed the Junoon actor in the 1990s.

Watch these viral cringe reels

The internet gets divided on Rahul Roy's reels

As expected, these reels went viral, but for the wrong reasons. The internet is clearly divided between trolls and some concerning fans. A few netizens expressed their regard and wish to see Rahul back in movies, rather than in awkward collabs. Another section of netizens is puzzled about what led Rahul to feature himself in such reels. One of the major sections of cybercitizens is just trolling him and having a field day.

A netizen asked, "What in the actual f*ck! How much does he owe her?" Another netizen wrote, "Sometimes you just hope it's AI and you come to comments and realise it's not!" One of the netizens wrote, "He has been drugged for this reel. Jaise Thailand mein Tigers ko karte hai photos ke liye." An internet user wrote, "He still acts better than most of Bollywood's so-called romantic heroes; he should be given good roles." Another internet user advised other netizens, "Please don’t troll them, they’re doing very nicely."

About Rahul Roy

After becoming an overnight sensation with the debut film Aashiqui, Rahul Roy earned praise for his performance in Junoon. However, he couldn't repeat or match the success of Aashiqui. Most of his films failed at the box office, and several of his signed projects got shelved or never completed. After Aashiqui, he became famous for winning the first season of Bigg Boss, which was hosted by Arshad Warsi.