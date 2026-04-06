Viral video: Zakir Khan EXPOSES Bollywood, trolls film industry's silence over Dhurandhar 2's success: 'Bomb phate Lyari mein, dhuan utha Bandra se Juhu mein'

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has shocked Bollywood, leaving the pseudo-intelligent, critic-friendly filmmakers jealous. Bollywood's silence over Dhurandhar 2 is pretty evident, as the majority of the film industry is not happy with the record-breaking business of Ranveer Singh-starrer. Recently, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan took a sharp jibe at Bollywood for not celebrating the success of Dhurandhar 2. At the Screen Awards, Zakir hosted the star-studded evening. Known for his witty sarcasm, he found the perfect opportunity to mock the film industry for ignoring Dhurandhar 2's mega success.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has shocked Bollywood, leaving the pseudo-intelligent, critic-friendly filmmakers jealous. Bollywood's silence over Dhurandhar 2 is pretty evident, as the majority of the film industry is not happy with the record-breaking business of Ranveer Singh-starrer. Recently, stand-up comedian Zakir Khan took a sharp jibe at Bollywood for not celebrating the success of Dhurandhar 2. At the Screen Awards, Zakir hosted the star-studded evening. Known for his witty sarcasm, he found the perfect opportunity to mock the film industry for ignoring Dhurandhar 2's mega success.

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge box office collection: Forget Shah Rukh, Salman, Prabhas; Ranveer Singh scripts Bollywood history, mints Rs 1000 crore in India

Zakir Khan on Bollywood's jealousy over Dhurandhar 2

Zakir's dig has made it to social media, and it went viral in no time. While applauding the success of Aditya Dhar's recent blockbuster, he said, "Kitne hi congratulatory post aap dal de. Kitne hi stories aap dal de. Kitne hi publicly keh de interview mein ki (Dhurandhar) meri favourite film hai. Par sach toh hai doston, Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai (No matter how many congratulatory posts you upload... no matter how many stories you share... no matter how many times you publicly declare in interviews that *Dhurandhar* is your favourite film... the truth remains, friends: Dhurandhar has definitely left everyone burning with envy)." He further added, "Film mein bomb fatter Lyari mein. Dhuan utha Bandra se Juhu mein (The film drops bombs on Lyari, the smoke billowed all the way from Bandra to Juhu)."

Watch the viral video

Zakir Khan at Screen Awards :

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Ram Gopal Varma on Bollywood's silence over Dhurandhar 2

This ain't the first instance when Bollywood's silence over Dhurandhar 2 was addressed. A few weeks back, Ram Gopal Varma slammed the biggies of the Hindi cinema for going mum over D2's success. On X, he wrote, "Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED an ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry." Dhurandhar 2 is produced by Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar under B62 Studios and Jio Studios.