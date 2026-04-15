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Viral video: Yash gives away biggest spoiler of Ramayana Part One, reveals why he won't share screen with Ranbir Kapoor's Rama

Actor Yash dropped the biggest spoiler of Ramayana Part One, revealing that his character Raavana will not share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor's Rama.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 15, 2026, 09:24 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Yash gives away biggest spoiler of Ramayana Part One, reveals why he won't share screen with Ranbir Kapoor's Rama
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash
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After Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar The Revenge, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is the next film that can take the world by storm. Split into two parts, Nitesh Tiwari directed stars Ranbir as Lord Rama and KGF star Yash as Raavana. After unveiling the teaser of the film, producer Namit Malhotra, along with Yash, interacted with the international media and gave insights about retelling the Indian epic from a global perspective. While speaking to Fandago, Yash and Namit admitted that people in India have grown up watching and hearing stories of the Ramayana, but the audience in the West is a bit unfamiliar with the epic battle of Good vs Evil. Interestingly, Yash also revealed that he hasn't shared screen space with Ranbir in Part One, which means Ram and Raavana won't clash in the first part. 

Yash won't share the screen space with Ranbir 

When the host asked Yash about the on-screen dynamics with Ranbir Kapoor, he said, "Interestingly, we both have never come on the screen in this film. As you all know, it's a two-part film. So in the first part, we have, as Raavana, I have my own kingdom. And Rama has his own kingdom." Praising Ranbir, Yash further added, "We've met a couple of times, and he's such a fabulous actor. I think it's the mutual respect which has played out." 

Watch the viral video

Yash on his chemistry with Ranbir Kapoor 

Speaking about their chemistry, Yash asserted, "When you're out to do something phenomenal and as ambitious as Ramayana. All of us have a single agenda: To give our best to present this story. So I think our visions are aligned, and our chemistry is not even an issue. We're enjoying."

Also read: Exclusive: Ramayan's Sunil Lahri aka Laxmana says Ranbir Kapoor 'lacks innocence' to play Lord Rama: 'Difficult to see him as Rama after Animal'

About Ramayana

Produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus production house, the film also stars Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, and Lara Dutta in key roles. Ramayana Part One will release in Diwali 2026, followed by Part Two in Diwali 2027.

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