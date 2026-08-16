Viral video: Yash EXPOSES reality of 4000 crore budget of Ramayana, explains what producer Namit Malhotra conveyed: 'Hollywood ka budget...'

Yash has finally responded to the claims of Ramayana's Rs 4000 crore budget by its co-producer, Namit Malhotra, and explained the economics of the upcoming visual spectacle.

Actor-producer Yash has reacted to the huge claims by Ramayana's co-producer Namit Malhotra and explained the maths behind the said 4,000-crore budget. Nitesh Tiwari's directorial, Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is the most anticipated release of the year. The cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic is awaited for several reasons. Before the theatrical trailer was revealed, the film's co-producer publicly stated that the project is mounted on a grand scale, with a budget of Rs 4000 crore. This claim raised eyebrows, and netizens started getting more critical about the film. Every asset of the movie undergoes the same scrutiny- 4000 crore for this? Now, Yash has responded to Namit's statement, putting some sense into his claim.

Yash reveals whether Ramayana has a budget of Rs 4000 crore

Recently, Yash appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, talking about his life before and after stardom. The host asked him to clarify the dynamics of Ramayana's budget. The KGF actor instantly explained that Namit's quote has been misconstrue. He said, "Woh ek galat faime hai main clear kar deta hoon sabko. 4000 crore, 2-part picture, Hollywood mein bhi release karne ke liye uska promotional budget, woh sab mila ke bole hai humare partner ne. Toh waha ka maths waise hi hota hai. Jo picture ka budget hoti hai, equal budget, or sometimes, more is spent on promotions, because it is global (There is a misconception that I want to clear up for everyone. When our partner spoke of a ₹4,000 crore figure, they were including the costs for a two-part film and the promotional budget required for a Hollywood release. That is simply how the math works in that space: an amount equal to—or sometimes even greater than—the film's production budget is spent on promotions, given the global scale of the release)."

Here's the viral video of Yash explaining the budget of Ramayana

Yash Exposed Ramayana 4000 Cr budget movie pic.twitter.com/s4jLZrKMpf August 16, 2026

What does Yash mean?

According to the actor, for every dollar that goes into production, an equal amount or more is spent on promotion and marketing. So, going by his claims, the two-part Ramayana is produced at Rs 2000 crore, and they are spending an equal amount on the promotion of the film, which takes the budget to Rs 4000 crore. Divided into two parts, Ramayana Part 1 will be released in Diwali 2026, and Part 2 will be released in Diwali 2027.

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