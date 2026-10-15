Viral video: Yash defends Ranbir Kapoor against trolls for playing Lord Rama in Ramayana, calls him 'most honest' actor: 'God has given us the opportunity'

Yash went gaga over Ranbir Kapoor, calling him "the most honest, hardworking, simple, grounded human being" he has ever met. He even supported him against trolls.

Actor-producer Yash is in awe of his on-screen enemy, Ranbir Kapoor, and called him the most hardworking human being he has ever met. During the Ramayana Bengaluru event, Yash, who's playing Ravana and also co-producing the mega project, became the last person to address the fans and other attendees on the stage. In his speech, Yash thanked everyone, including the director Nitesh Tiwari, co-producer Namit Malhotra, and other actors, including Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and Rakul Preet Singh. When Yash commented on Ranbir, he went to call the most honest person he ever met.

Yash admits he has seen Ranbir Kapoor surrendering to the director's vision

Admiring his likeness for Ranbir, Yash pointed at the Rockstar actor and said, "You're the most honest, hardworking, simple, grounded human being I've ever met. As an actor, I've seen him surrender. I don't know; it's very difficult for somebody to be like that."

Watch viral video ot Yash praising Ranbir Kapoor

Much-needed statement. Perfect timing #Yash @TheNameIsYash https://t.co/fy7XMtpHwM October 15, 2026

None of us are capable of doing such great roles: Yash

The KGF actor went on to say that none of the actors are great enough to play such a character. We should consider it as God's blessing. Yash said, "Ranbir, I think as an actor we can surrender, and we can do our job. But I think it's beyond any of our understanding. I don't think any of us have that kind of capacity where I can stand and say I'm Ravaana, and you can say, you're Rama. But God has given us the opportunity, and I think what you've done- I've seen- is that you have surrendered. People will bless you."

Also read: Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor makes big statement, admits 'I don't deserve' to play Lord Rama, confesses what convinced him for film

Yash on people judging Ranbir Kapoor?

Yash is well-versed in the fact that Ranbir is getting judged, mocked, and even trolled for playing Ram. He assured that a certain section of the audience who'll appreciate his attempt. "There will be an extremely honest set of people who understand that we actors are trying to portray a character with that integrity and honesty, which he has done honestly, Yash added. Ramayana Part One will be released in cinemas on November 5, 2026.