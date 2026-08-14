Viral video: Yash admits he was worried for Kiara Advani, reveals why he became her bodyguard, bouncer during Toxic: 'All these years you worked and...'

Yash revealed that at first he was worried to work with Kiara Advani. But later on, he and director Geetu Mohandas, became her protector, bodyguard, and bouncer. Read on to know why.

Actor-producer Yash is in awe of his Toxic co-stars, the ladies Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. But Kiara Advani earns the utmost respect and praise from the KGF star. Recently, the team Toxic unveiled the music of the film with a grand event in Mumbai.

After Yash made a Rocking entry, he took the centre stage to share a few thoughts about the journey of Toxic. While thanking his female co-stars, Yash spoke in high regard of Kiara. He went on to reveal that on set, he was almost like her bodyguard.

Yash was surprised by Kiara's question

When it comes to breaking the ice-breaking moment, Yash revealed that when they met for the first time, Kiara asked something that left him puzzled.

At first, he praised Kiara and said, "Kiara is such a professional actor. She gave it her all in the film. I was a little worried because it was too demanding. When we spoke for the first time, she said, 'Have you ever done the rain sequences and all that? I've never done that."

Yash continued, "I was like, 'Oh, all these years you worked, and never did a rainy sequence.' So nervously, I said it's good and easy. And then I saw her perform. The way she dedicated herself.

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When Yash and Geetu became Kiara's bodyguards

Yash acknowledged Kiara's honesty towards commitment. Even when she was pregnant, she continued shooting. Yash further added, "I must say, even after she was carrying (the baby), she gave her 100% commitment. She was dedicated and committed. I was super worried; Geetu was worried. We were like her bouncers and bodyguards. We used to take care of her. But really, she gave her best." He concluded, "Thank you, Kiara; this one is special." Toxic will be released in cinemas on August 28, 2026, in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Also read: Yash ADMITS actors are 'insecure, selfish, uncomfortable' in ensemble film, thanks Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma, Rukmini for making Toxic 'Indian project'