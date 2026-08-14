FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Gold, silver prices today, August 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, August 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here

Viral video: Yash admits he was worried for Kiara Advani, reveals why he became her bodyguard, bouncer during Toxic: 'All these years you worked and...'

Yash admits he was worried for Kiara Advani, reveals why he became her bodyguard

JNU students' union demands Vice-Chancellor's removal over alleged corruption in recruitments

JNUSU demands V-C's removal over alleged corruption in recruitments

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Viral video: Yash admits he was worried for Kiara Advani, reveals why he became her bodyguard, bouncer during Toxic: 'All these years you worked and...'

Yash revealed that at first he was worried to work with Kiara Advani. But later on, he and director Geetu Mohandas, became her protector, bodyguard, and bouncer. Read on to know why.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 06:57 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Viral video: Yash admits he was worried for Kiara Advani, reveals why he became her bodyguard, bouncer during Toxic: 'All these years you worked and...'
Kiara Advani, Yash in Toxic (Image source: Instagram, Twitter)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Actor-producer Yash is in awe of his Toxic co-stars, the ladies Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. But Kiara Advani earns the utmost respect and praise from the KGF star. Recently, the team Toxic unveiled the music of the film with a grand event in Mumbai. 

After Yash made a Rocking entry, he took the centre stage to share a few thoughts about the journey of Toxic. While thanking his female co-stars, Yash spoke in high regard of Kiara. He went on to reveal that on set, he was almost like her bodyguard. 

Yash was surprised by Kiara's question

When it comes to breaking the ice-breaking moment, Yash revealed that when they met for the first time, Kiara asked something that left him puzzled. 

At first, he praised Kiara and said, "Kiara is such a professional actor. She gave it her all in the film. I was a little worried because it was too demanding. When we spoke for the first time, she said, 'Have you ever done the rain sequences and all that? I've never done that."

Yash continued, "I was like, 'Oh, all these years you worked, and never did a rainy sequence.' So nervously, I said it's good and easy. And then I saw her perform. The way she dedicated herself. 

Watch the viral video

When Yash and Geetu became Kiara's bodyguards

Yash acknowledged Kiara's honesty towards commitment. Even when she was pregnant, she continued shooting. Yash further added, "I must say, even after she was carrying (the baby), she gave her 100% commitment. She was dedicated and committed. I was super worried; Geetu was worried. We were like her bouncers and bodyguards. We used to take care of her. But really, she gave her best." He concluded, "Thank you, Kiara; this one is special." Toxic will be released in cinemas on August 28, 2026, in Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Also read: Yash ADMITS actors are 'insecure, selfish, uncomfortable' in ensemble film, thanks Kiara, Nayanthara, Huma, Rukmini for making Toxic 'Indian project'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Gold, silver prices today, August 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, August 14, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
Viral video: Yash admits he was worried for Kiara Advani, reveals why he became her bodyguard, bouncer during Toxic: 'All these years you worked and...'
Yash admits he was worried for Kiara Advani, reveals why he became her bodyguard
JNU students' union demands Vice-Chancellor's removal over alleged corruption in recruitments
JNUSU demands V-C's removal over alleged corruption in recruitments
Uttarakhand: 4 dead in Chamoli tunnel mishap as rescue efforts underway
Uttarakhand: 4 dead in Chamoli tunnel mishap, rescue efforts underway
Rahul Gandhi slams Modi govt: 'For them, foreign policy means hugging politicians'
For Modi govt, foreign policy means hugging politicians: Rahul Gandhi
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement