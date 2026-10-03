Viral video: Yami Gautam Dhar seeks blessings at Patna Sahib Gurudwara ahead of Nayyi Navelli release

Overwhelmed by the positive reception to the Nayyi Navelli trailer, Yami Gautam Dhar travelled to Patna and offered prayers at the iconic Patna Sahib Gurudwara. The film will clash at the box office with Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam on October 16.

Yami Gautam Dhar is set to return to the big screen with Nayyi Navelli, which will release in cinemas on October 16, ahead of Dussehra festivites on October 20. Overwhelmed by the positive reception to the trailer, Yami travelled to Patna, where she received a warm welcome from crowds in the city, with dhol beats accompanying her arrival. During her visit, Yami also offered prayers at the iconic Patna Sahib Gurudwara, spending time at the sacred site and seeking blessings ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, the film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. Presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow, Nayyi Navelli combines family drama with elements of fantasy, humour and action. The film also features Aaditya Kulshreshth aka Kullu, Addinath M. Kothare, Sonal Jha, and Sunita Rajwar in key supporting roles. The Yami Gautam-starrer marks Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan's Bollywood debut.

Nayyi Navelli will clash at the box office with Prahaar - The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, which features Rajkummar Rao as Nikam. The Avinash Arun directorial chronicles the journey of Ujjwal Nikam, the renowned special public prosecutor who has led the prosecution in several of India's most high-profile criminal cases. Prahaar will primarily centre on the trial of Ajmal Kasab, one of the terrorists involved in the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008. The film also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher in pivotal roles, and is produced by Dinesh Vijan under his banner of Maddock Films.

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