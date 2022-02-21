Viral video: When Nora Fatehi showed off her belly dancing skills on ‘Bigg Boss 9’

Nora Fatehi is a multi-talented diva, as we all know. Her followers adore her for whatever she does, from dancing to acting. The artist is a fantastic belly dancer, as most people know, and she frequently showcases her abilities on numerous platforms.

Some may not be aware, but Nora rose to fame in India after appearing on 'Bigg Boss 9,' and a video of her belly dancing on the show has gone viral.

Take a look at the video here-

A few days ago, when Nora Fatehi vanished from Instagram, the Internet was turned upside down. It came as a surprise because the actress had been flooding her millions of followers with photos and videos from her current Dubai vacation. The news spread like wildfire, and her followers and well-wishers speculated about her sudden departure. However, her fans may breathe a sigh of relief as the ‘Street Dancer 3D’ actress has returned to Instagram. In an official note, Nora also stated the reason for it.

Nora Fatehi issued an official statement on Instagram, revealing that her Instagram account had been hacked. She also expressed gratitude to the Instagram crew for assisting her in reviving the account. The note read, “Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone’s been trying to get into my account since morning. Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram.” \\ For the unversed, Nora had recently tested positive for COVID-19. She wrote, “Hey guys, unfortunately, I am currently battling Covid...It has honestly hit me real hard! I've been bed ridden for a few days now under doctor supervision. Please stay safe guys wear your masks, its spreading fast and can affect everyone differently! Unfortunately, I have reacted badly to it, this could happen to anyone please be careful! I am working on recovering at the moment thats all that matters right now. Nothing is more important than your health! Take care, stay safe."