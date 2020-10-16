Viral Video: When Neha Kakkar's beau Rohanpreet Singh participated in singing show hosted by Aditya Narayan as a child

As rumours of Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's apparent wedding has been grabbing headlines, a video of Rohanpreet has gone viral on the internet from a time when he participated in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs as a young boy.

Interestingly, the show was hosted by actor-singer Aditya Narayan, who was earlier also linked to Neha Kakkar.

Watch the video here.

In the clip, Aditya can be seen introducing a young Rohanpreet saying, "Kya baat hai, paaji! Kitna bada dil hai aapka. Shirt se phat ke bahar aa gaya hai. Shirt de phatte ho gaya hai yeh (Wow, brother! You have such a big heart that it has popped out of your shirt)."

Aditya was referring to Rohanpreet’s outfit, which had a large heart-shaped cutout extruding from it.

Aditya then asked Rohanpreet what, according to him, is the meaning of love. In the short video clip, Rohanpreet performed on Ladki Badi Anjaani Hai and even requested Kajol, who came as a special guest, to do the signature step as he sang. For the uninformed, Rohanpreet is rumoured to be tying the knot with Neha.

Amid growing suspicion regarding her wedding, Neha took to her Instagram stories on Thursday and wrote, "Rohanpreet and Nehu together are #NehuPreet. But I have Rohu in my mind all the time, because of which I had written RohuPreet in my caption. Just now I corrected it. So all my Neheart and Rohu’s fans. We’re together #NehuPreet."

It is still not confirmed if Neha is going to tie the knot with Rohanpreet Singh as she recently also revealed that Neha Da Vyah was her new single. The song is Neha and Rohanpreet’s first collaboration and will be out on October 21.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Neha, who was a judge on Indian Idol 11 at the time, was to get married to Aditya, who was the show’s host. However, it was later revealed to be a publicity gimmick to boost the ratings of the show.