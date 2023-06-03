Viral video: Taapsee Pannu sets internet ablaze with hot bikini looks from Miami beach, watch

Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is currently enjoying her vacation in the United States of America and has been sharing photos and videos of the same on her Instagram. On Saturday, June 3, the Rashmi Rocket actress dropped a reel showcasing her hot bikini looks from the Miami beach.

"Miami you beauty!", is how Taapsee captioned her video, in which she was seen running on the beach in a black bikini and making a splash in the ocean with her curly hair in a yellow bikini. Her fans and followers dropped in fire emojis in the comments section calling her "hottie" and "awesome beauty".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Taapsee Pannu was seen in six films last year - Looop Lapeta, Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa, Tadka, Blurr, and the Telugu-language Mishan Impossible. Out of these, three were theatrical releases (Shabaash Mithu, Dobaaraa, Mishan Impossible), while the other three directly premiered on the OTT platforms (Tadka and Blurr on ZEE5 and Looop Lapeta on Netflix).

The actress has a massive release this year as she will be seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani-directed social comedy Dunki. The film, which also reportedly stars Vicky Kaushal, is set to release in theatres worldwide on December 22 later this year ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Apart from Dunki, Taapsee also has the romantic thriller Haseen Dillruba sequel with Vikrant Massey and Sunny Kaushal and the investigative comedy Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan with Pratik Gandhi and Prateik Babbar in the pipeline. She also has also multiple films lined up as a producer under her banner Outsiders Films.



