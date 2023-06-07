Viral video: Sunny Leone burns the internet in sexy blue bikini, wears blazer with no top, watch

Viral video: Sunny Leone burns the internet in blue bikini, wears blazer with no top, watch

Bollywood actress Sunny Leone is raising the heat with her hot and sexy video in a bikini from her vacation in Maldives and her blazer with no top from her recent photo shoot.

Sunny Leone has broken the internet by sharing a sexy video of her walking on a beach in Maldives wearing a blue colour bikini. The Bollywood star has paired the bikini with a see-through shrug. “If only all walks were like this all day and everyday," Sunny Leone captioned the video. The video has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

Sunny Leone has also shared a post on Instagram in which she is looking super hot in a shirtless blazer.

Watch the post here:

Sunny Leone started her Bollywood career with Jism 2, which was directed by Pooja Bhatt. Sunny Leone has acted in several other Bollywood films, including Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek Paheli Leela and more. Sunny Leone recently grabbed headlines during her Cannes debut for Kennedy. Sunny Leone, who plays Charlie in the film directed by Anurag Kashyap, recently said in an interview that Kennedy has changed the perceptions of people towards her.

Speaking with Forbes India, Sunny Leone said, “I believe that your actions are louder than your words. All those people who said you can’t do this, or you’re not good enough, or you know you are just Sunny Leone, the porn star, you are just this glamour quotient that we’ve added, all of these different comments that have gone on for so many years. You can’t say that this time. You can’t just say Sunny Leone is in this film because of who she is and what her past was.”