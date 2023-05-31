Viral video: Sonali Raut burns the internet in sexy black bikini top and tight pants, watch

Viral video: Sonali Raut burns the internet in black bikini top and tight pants, watch

Bigg Boss 8 star Sonali Raut is without doubt one of the fittest actors in Bollywood these days and Sonali Raut loves to share her hot and sexy videos and photos on social media platforms, including Instagram. Sonali Raut, 32, is highly active on Instagram and she enjoys a huge fan following on Insta. Sonali Raut keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instagram in order to provide a glimpse of what is happening in her personal life to her million of Instagram followers.

Now, Sonali Raut has shared a video on Instagram in which she can be seen wearing a hot and sexy black bikini top and leather pants. The actress has paired her hot looks with a black long boot. Sonali Raut the captioned the post as, “#love #feel #black #blackmagic #sonaliraut”. Needless to say, the video has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

Few days ago, an old video of Sonali Raut wearing a sexy black bikini had gone viral on the internet. In the video, Sonali Raut is looking stunning hot and she has opted for minimal makeup.

Sonali Raut grabbed everyone’s attention in 2010 when she featured on the Kingfisher Calendar. Sonali Raut was just 19 at that time. Sonali Raut then participated in superhit reality TV show Bigg Boss 8 and became a household name due to her bold attitude.

Sonali Raut made her Bollywood debut in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh.