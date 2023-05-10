Search icon
Viral video: Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut burns the internet wearing sexy pink bikini, watch

In the viral video, Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut can be seen walking on a beach wearing a pink backless bikini.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut surely knows how to raise the temperature and the actress, who made her Bollywood debut in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya in The Xpose, has done it once again by posting a video wearing a hot and sexy bikini.

Sonali Raut has shared the sexy video on her official Instagram account and it has now gone viral. In the video, Sonali Raut can be seen walking on a beach wearing a pink bikini. Sonali Raut captioned the video: “Mermaid" and needless to say that the actress is looking super hot in the video in which she is flaunting her curves.

A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

Sonali Raut may not have tasted success in Bollywood but she is a well-known face on social media. Sonali remains in news with her bold photo shoots and videos.

Few days ago, Sonali Raut had posted a photo of herself in a white lace bikini set.

In 2010, Sonali Raut grabbed eyeballs when she became a part of Kingfisher Calendar. Sonali Raut participated in Bigg Boss season 8 and won the hearts of her fan with her bold personality.

Sonali Raut also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover.

