Viral video: Bigg Boss star Sonali Raut flaunts her sexy curves in hot black bikini, watch

An old video of Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut wearing a black bikini has gone viral on the internet in which the actress can be seen flaunting her curves.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 22, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Bigg Boss 8 fame Sonali Raut is one of the fittest actors in Bollywood and she keeps on sharing her hot and sexy videos and photos on Instagram. The 32-year-old actress enjoys and huge fan following on Instagram and this is the reason why most of her videos and photos go viral on social media.

Now, an old video of Sonali Raut wearing a sexy black bikini has gone viral on the internet. In the video, Sonali Raut is looking stunning hot and she has opted for minimal makeup. Sonali Raut can also be seen flaunting the tattoo on her right arm.

A post shared by Sonali Raut (@isonaliraut)

Sonali Raut grabbed headlines in 2010 when she became a part of Kingfisher Calendar. Sonali Raut was just 19 at that time. Sonali became a popular name after she participated in Bigg Boss 8. Sonali Raut was one of the finalists of the superhit reality TV show as audience loved her for her bold attitude and quirky personality.

In 2014, Sonali Raut made her Bollywood debut opposite Himesh Reshammiya in The Xpose. The film also stars rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh in an important role.

In 2016, Sonali Raut was seen in the film Great Grand Masti, which also stars Vivek Oberio and Aftab Shivdasani. Sonali Raut has also worked with Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu in the web series Dangerous.

