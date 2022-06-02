Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani dance to Jumma Jumma on Karan Johar’s birthday bash

Kiara Advani/Instagram

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, actors and rumoured couple, have been associated for a long time. The Shershaah actors, on the other hand, have yet to openly acknowledge their relationship, but their romantic gestures are proof enough. Recently, the two went to Karan Johar's star-studded night at Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai. Despite the fact that the pair did not picture together, an unseen video has appeared on the internet.

At KJo's party, Sidharth and Kiara dance together, with unseen footage of Amitabh Bachchan's legendary song Jumma Jhumma De De from the 1991 film Hum playing in the background. Sidharth and Kiara may be seen lip-syncing to the song's lyrics while dancing. At the end of the video, the pair shared an embrace.

Sidharth and Kiara supporters flooded Twitter with love and appreciation for the rumoured pair shortly after the video went viral.

A few days ago ahead of the release of rumoured girlfriend Kiara Advani's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Sidharth was seen attending the film's screening in Mumbai on Thursday.

Sidharth even posed for the paps as he arrived for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 screening. However, Kiara and Sidharth did not pose for the paps together.

Meanwhile, a video of Sidharth speaking with Kiara at the screening, hugging her and holding her hand while bidding her goodbye at the end of the event, had also gone viral on social media.

Sidharth and Kiara were pictured together at Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan's Eid celebration a few weeks ago. For the occasion, Sidharth wore a black kurta pyjama, while Kiara wore a white and grey top and pants with a long shrug. Sidharth joined Kiara to take her to the party after the two posed individually for the photographers.



Sidharth and Kiara last appeared onscreen together in Shershaah, a biographical war drama released in 2021, where their onscreen chemistry as Vikram Batra and Dimple was widely praised. Sidharth has Yodha and Thank God in the works while Kiara is promoting her upcoming family drama Jugg Jug Jeeyo.