Viral Video: Nora Fatehi's sexy dance in shorts and crop top sets internet on fire, watch

Nora Fatehi is highly active on Instagram too and she keeps on sharing her dance videos and photos on Instagram providing a glimpse of her life to her fans.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 08, 2023, 10:23 AM IST

Nora Fatehi stuns netizens with her dance performance

Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi is dubbed as ‘dancing diva’ by her fans and she is known for her killer dance moves. Nora Fatehi has earned a lot of popularity in the last few years and has now become a popular face in Bollywood.

Nora Fatehi is highly active on Instagram too and she keeps on sharing her dance videos and photos on Instagram providing a glimpse of her life to her fans. Needless to say, most of the videos and photos shared by Nora Fatehi go viral on the social media.

Now, a video of Nora Fatehi has gone viral on social media. The video is actually from her dance rehearsal as Nora Fatehi is currently on the US tour with Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and others.

Watch the viral video here:

The video has grabbed the attention of Nora Fatehi’s fans and they are taking to the comment section of the post to express their views. The video has received over 2k views so far.

Nora Fatehi was recently in news for her dance video on ‘Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe’ song with Akshay Kumar.

