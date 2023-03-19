Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance in mini skirt and shimmery top on Dance Meri Rani burns the internet, watch

A dance video of Nora Fatehi has gone viral in which the Canadian actress can be seen dancing to hugely popular song Dance Meri Rani

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 19, 2023, 01:11 PM IST

Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance in mini skirt and shimmery top on Dance Meri Rani burns the internet, watch
Nora Fatehi burns the internet with her sizzling dance performance

Nora Fatehi is without doubt one of the best dancers in Bollywood these days. Nora Fatehi is hugely popular among her fans for her hot and sexy dance moves. The ‘dancing diva’ as she is fondly called by her fans often manages to grab the attention of netizens through her sizzling dance moves.

Nora Fatehi keeps on sharing her dance videos and photos on Instagram and nedless to say most of them go viral on social media. There are several other handles which also share Nora Fatehi’s dance videos. Now, a dance video of Nora Fatehi has gone viral in which the Canadian actress can be seen dancing to hugely popular song Dance Meri Rani. The song is sung by popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

Watch the viral video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nora Fatehi Fan England (@norafatehifans.england)

In the viral video, Nora can be seen showcasing her hot and sexy dance skills wearing a white shimmery top and a mini skirt.

Nora Fatehi was recently in the US for an entertainment tour along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and others. The video is from that tour only.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Peak inside Cristiano Ronaldo's ultra-luxurious life in Saudi Arabia, net worth
Salman Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aishwarya-Abhishek Bachchan, Anil Kapoor attend Subhash Ghai's birthday party
Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black gown in latest Instagram post, see viral photos
Inside photos of ex-India captain MS Dhoni's multi-crore palatial farmhouse with modern bedroom, swimming pool, gym,park
XXX star Aabha Paul turns heads in sexy outfits, shares hot photos and videos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Meet Smita Crishna-Godrej, India’s third-richest woman, her stake in Godrej empire and whopping net worth is…
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.