Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance in mini skirt and shimmery top on Dance Meri Rani burns the internet, watch

Nora Fatehi burns the internet with her sizzling dance performance

Nora Fatehi is without doubt one of the best dancers in Bollywood these days. Nora Fatehi is hugely popular among her fans for her hot and sexy dance moves. The ‘dancing diva’ as she is fondly called by her fans often manages to grab the attention of netizens through her sizzling dance moves.

Nora Fatehi keeps on sharing her dance videos and photos on Instagram and nedless to say most of them go viral on social media. There are several other handles which also share Nora Fatehi’s dance videos. Now, a dance video of Nora Fatehi has gone viral in which the Canadian actress can be seen dancing to hugely popular song Dance Meri Rani. The song is sung by popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Nora can be seen showcasing her hot and sexy dance skills wearing a white shimmery top and a mini skirt.

Nora Fatehi was recently in the US for an entertainment tour along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and others. The video is from that tour only.