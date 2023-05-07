Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance in red bikini, hot pants burns the internet, watch

Nora Fatehi’s sizzling dance in red bikini, hot pants burns the internet

Nora Fatehi has now become of the popular names in Bollywood and it would not be wrong to say that Nora Fatehi has worked very hard to carve a niche for herself in Indian film industry. Nora Fatehi is popular for hot and sexy dance moves and her sizzling dance videos are a rage on social media.

Nora Fatehi is highly active on Instagram too and she keeps on sharing her videos and photos on Instragram. Most of the videos and photos shared by Nora Fatehi go viral within no time and now an old video of Nora Fatehi has grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Watch the viral video here:

In the viral video, Nora Fatehi is can be seen showing her sizzling dance moves wearing a sexy red bikini top and a denim hot pants. Nora Fatehi is dancing on a beach with two of her friends. The video was shared by the actress few months ago and it has received over 1.5 million likes so far.

On the work front, Nora Fatehi was recently in the US for an entertainment tour along with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar. Mouni Roy, Disha Patani and others are also a part of the ongoing tour.