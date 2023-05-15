Viral video: Nora Fatehi’s sexy dance with ‘Calm Down’ singer Rema on Naach Meri Rani, watch

Nora Fatehi’s dance with ‘Calm Down’ singer Rema on Naach Meri Rani

Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi set the stage on fire with ‘Calm Down’ fame Nigerian singing sensation Rema during his performance in Mumbai.

The much-awaited three-city tour of Rema aka Divine Ikubor started from Mumbai yesterday.

Nora Fatehi and Rema performed together on Guru Randhawa’s hugely popular song ‘Naach Meri Rani’. The video of the performance has now gone viral on social media.

Watch the viral video here:

Netizens praised the video and liked the performance of Nora Fatehi and Rema. One user wrote, “Haters gona hate while she is going international.” Another user wrote, “What a moment to see live!!!” The third user wrote, “Make everyone #dancewithnora.”

Rema, 23, sported outfits by Manish Malhotra and was also seen waving the tricolor. Nora Fatehi said: “Rema’s show was truly spectacular and I enjoyed myself thoroughly on stage. He’s such a talented artist with such a warm vibe and collaborative spirit. Being a North African, it’s such a proud moment for me to witness how the Afro music and dance movement has become a mainstay in India now.”

“It’s amazing to witness how Afrobeats, just like Indian music, has become such a massive movement worldwide and it’s a moment of joy for me since I’ve been largely associated with the genre for a long time,” he added.

For her part, Nora Fatehi said, “The African in me always wants to celebrate Afro music and dance on a big scale through my art.”